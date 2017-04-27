*Mary J. Blige talks candidly about her messy divorce from Martin “Kendu” Isaacs in a teaser clip from VH1’s “The Making Of: Strength Of A Woman,” to premiere on May 2.

The singer was in the midst of recording the new album when her marriage blew up over allegations of infidelity. Blige chose to have a film crew document the recording for a film.

“I’m in the process of helping myself,” she says in the trailer, as the camera captures her multitude of awards in a room. She goes on to talk about her divorce.

“It’s not something that I wanted to do, but I had no choice. I’m not writing an album preaching to anyone about what they should do. I’m literally trying to heal myself through writing, through singing, through some kind of way of getting it out of my system.

“I had to do something other than what I would normally do. I had to get out of my environment, out of my comfort zone, take a long hard look at myself in order to embrace everything that was happening so I can love myself out of the whole thing and that’s how this album was originated.”

She ends the clip by telling her fans that the album is the “real Mary J. Blige.”

She filed for divorce in July after 12 years of marriage, and she has since alleged that her ex falsely claimed business expenses during their marriage and spent that money on his new girlfriend.

Blige, 46, releases her 13th studio album, “Strength of a Woman,” on Friday, April 28.

Watch the teaser below: