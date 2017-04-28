*Former president Barack Obama reportedly threw a jab at the current White House occupant on Thursday, telling a private gathering that President Trump has lower approval ratings than Obamacare.

During a private event hosted by A+E Networks, an attendee who’d heard the remarks paraphrased them for CNN: Obama said “the Affordable Care Act has never been more popular ― and it’s more popular than the current president.”

Obama’s rep, Kevin Lewis, declined to comment. The former president had previously said he would try to refrain from criticizing Trump, but would speak out when America’s “core values” were at stake.

The numbers back up Obama’s quip. According to the Huffington Post’s Pollster’s aggregation of public surveys, 49 percent of Americans favor Obamacare, while 40.9 percent oppose it. But only 44 percent of Americans approve of the job Trump is doing, while 51.9 percent disapprove.

Obama also predicted that Republicans would have a difficult time repealing his signature health care law. An effort to do just that failed last month.