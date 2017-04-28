*Donald Trump’s liaison to the black community, Omarosa Manigault, says African-American activists aren’t trying hard enough to work with this shady new administration.

While progressive black folks want nothing to do with 45 and his infantile delusions, Omarosa delivered her message during a sit down with The Associated Press in advance of an appearance Thursday at Rev. Al Sharpton’s annual National Action Network (NAN) convention.

“We’re here waiting, willing to work with the community,” Manigault said when asked about Trump’s plans to slash programs that benefit people of color. “This president wants to engage. It’s not a one-way street.”

On Thursday afternoon she faced hundreds of black activists who opposed this new presidency. Several participants even refused to say Donald’s Trump’s name, instead referring to the 45th president only by the number 45.

#NeverForget that 45 got just 8% of the African-American vote last November, according to exit polls.

“I’m ready,” Manigault told the crowd as some murmured their disapproval. “I know what I came into, and I ain’t never scared.”

The White House aide noted that Trump has met personally with the Congressional Black Caucus and the presidents of historically black colleges and universities. Manigault — who insisted she’s spent her first 100 days in Washington fighting for the black community — also called on black leaders to help the struggling institutions.

“As I fight for you from the White House, I need you to fight on the outside,” she said. Afterward, Sharpton expressed skepticism while noting 45’s proposed budget includes less money for historically black institutions than the final year of Obama’s presidency.

Sharpton told Manigault to deliver a message to 45 when she returned to Washington.

“I wish the president would respect us,” Sharpton said, dismissing Trump’s early black outreach as little more than photo ops. He added, “We, as blacks and women, are in the first 100 days seeing a disaster in Washington, D.C.”