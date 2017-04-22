*We’ve got more specific news on the lawsuit filed by Mel B. and Stephen Belafonte’s nanny, but first, we reported earlier that Lawrence Lacks, the son of Henrietta Lacks, accused Oprah Winfrey of exploiting his mother by making an HBO movie about her life and not compensating the family.

Now, Winfrey – who executive produced and stars in “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” the story of how Lacks’ cervical cancer cells lead to a major scientific breakthrough – is saying that’s not the case and basically Lawrence should look elsewhere for money.

“Do I think the Lacks family should have been paid for all of those cells by all the millions of drug companies in the world who have used those cells…of course they should have,” she told us at the premiere hosted by HBO CEO Richard Plepler, “Do I think that its now my responsibility or HBO to compensate for that, no. It was our job to bring the story to light and it is a shame that they were never compensated. But I will tell you this, Deborah [Henrietta’s youngest daughter] to her dying day never cared about the money she just cared about her mother and her story being told.”

Meanwhile, the Mel B./Stephen Belafonte divorce story is getting messier and juicer by the day. Now Mel B’s former nanny, Lorraine Gilles, is responding to accusations she had an affair with Belafonte.

The nanny straight up says Mel B was a willing participant in the threesomes and has filed a lawsuit for defamation. In the lawsuit, Gilles is specifically claiming Mel B defamed her by saying not only was she having an affair with Belafonte, but that her pregnant and then convinced her to have an abortion. Gilles says it’s all totally untrue, according to TMZ.

Also in her lawsuit, Gilles says Mel B portrayed her as a “homewrecker, prostitute, and extortionist, maliciously describing Gilles as being impudent, unscrupulous, and exploitive.”

Gilles says Mel B explained to her shortly after coming to the US that she and Belafonte had an open relationship. She says that was around the time Mel B, then 34, got her drunk and then she, Belafonte and Mel B. had a 3-way.

“At no point did Gilles and Belafonte engage in any sexual acts without Brown’s knowledge or participation and at no point did Gilles and Belafonte represent to Brown that Gilles was pregnant with Belafonte’s child,” the court document stated.

Gilles says her sexual relationship with Mel B lasted 7 years.

Like we said, juicy, but awfully messy.