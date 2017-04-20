*Pastor Jamaal Bernard is to set to speak at the Unleash Church Men’s Breakfast on Saturday, April 29 @ 9:30 AM, Pastor Tod Bishop and Matt Bellomo’s Unleash Church, 83 Shirley Ct, Commack, NY 11725.

Jammal is the Senior Pastor Christian Cultural Center (CCC) Long Island Campus is following in his influential father footsteps, A.R. Bernard, Founder, Senior Pastor and CEO, CCC Brooklyn, the largest church in NYC with over 37,000 members.

Pastor Jamaal topic of discussion will be Unapologetic Christianity, which is the title of his new book, “Unapologetic Christianity: Bold Living in a Chaotic World”. Jamaal understands that there is a desperate need for Unapologetic Ambassadors for Christ as he explores the value that true followers of Christ bring to a world in chaos.

If you need to be encouraged in your walk with Jesus or you are seeking something that will move you to a deeper relationship, this subject is exactly what you need.

As you thumb through the pages of this book you will discover fresh insight into how some of the earliest biblical stories provide a new perspective on your life.

About The Author Jamaal Bernard Sr.

Jamaal Bernard, Pastor, motivational speaker and author is leading a movement of Unapologetic Ambassadors for Christ (UAFC), a clarion call to be unwilling to apologize for your faith and beliefs. UAFC is centered around one thing – Christianity being a 24-7-365 experience.

Jamaal also serves as the Senior Pastor at Christian Cultural Center’s Long Island Campus in Hauppauge, NY. An extension of Christian Cultural Center, now the Brooklyn Campus, Jamaal was able to watch his father, Reverend Dr. A.R. Bernard, build the storefront ministry into New York City’s largest church. Jamaal has embraced a phenomenal legacy, a legacy that doesn’t accept excellence when greatness is possible.

Now Available on Amazon and iTunes:

https://www.cccinfo.org/home- li

http://www.jamaalbernard.org

https://twitter.com/ JamaalBernard?ref_src=twsrc% 5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp% 7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

https://www.facebook.com/ jamaal.bernard/

https://www.youtube.com/ channel/ UCPoMLd1yXN8D4742kNMwVQA

Edna Sims

[email protected]com