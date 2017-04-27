*In the infamous words of Internet viral star, James Wright Channel, after tasting her sweet potatoe pie, C’mon Patti!

Yep, that’s kinda the message anti-fur activists were sending the legendary Patti LaBelle when they crashed her book signing in NYC on Tuesday.

Miss Patti was minding her business signing copies of ‘Desserts LaBelle’ at a Barnes & Noble Tuesday in NYC. That’s when out of nowhere it seems, the protesters, posing as fans who wanted a pic — then suddenly whipped their signs and started chanting, “Patti LaBelle has blood on her hands!” (See it go down via the video above.)

TMZ reminds us that it’s pretty much the same thing that happened to Kelly Rowland in in New Jersey earlier this month, and to Kylie Jenner last weekend in Las Vegas.

*In other news, there’s no stopping “MacGyver” alum Rachel Kylian.

She tells EUR that she’s has been cast in a co-starring role in Season 1 of “Counterpart,” Starz’s upcoming straight-to-series drama from MRC, Gilbert Films and Anonymous Content.

“Counterpart” is the story of Howard Silk (JK Simmons), a lowly cog in a bureaucratic agency, who discovers that the agency he works for is really guarding a crossing into a parallel dimension. Through Howard and his “Counterpart” on the other side, the show will navigate themes of identity, what ifs, and lost love.

Kylian will play Mariel, the wife of Friedrich. Kylian was recently seen on Universal’s Almost Christmas. She’s repped by BAC Talent.