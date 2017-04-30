*(NEW YORK) For the past week, National Geographic has toured several cities across the country screening the new documentary “LA 92” and driving conversations around the provocative film ahead of its broadcast premiere on Sunday, April 30 at 9/8c.

Audiences filled theaters at screenings in Baltimore, Charlotte, Atlanta, Chicago and New York (the final stop – St. Louis – is tomorrow) and took to social media to share passionate reactions to LA 92’s rare and intense look at the Los Angeles Riots that took place 25 years ago following the Rodney King verdict.

The tour kicked off in Baltimore, three days shy of the two-year anniversary of the death of Freddie Gray. University of Baltimore associate professor Dr. Ivan Sascha Sheehan welcomed attendees to the Baltimore screening on campus in the H. Mebane Turner Learning Commons, where the post-screening Q&A took place with “LA 92” directors Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin and moderator Jamal Simmons (on-air political analyst).

In Charlotte — a community still reeling from the police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott 7 months ago — influencers such as tv/radio personality Olympia D, Matthew “Chewy” Torres (92.7FM The Block), Pastor Horatious Harris (New Birth Charlotte) and Ericka Ellis-Stewart (At-Large Counsel Member for CMS Board) turned out to view the film. One guest was so disturbed by the images, he had to leave the theater and do push-ups in the lobby to control his anger.

In Atlanta, on-air political analyst Goldie Taylor served as moderator for the talk-back with Lindsay and Martin. The standing-room only screening was attended by VIPs such as Chris Hicks (Director, Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film & Entertainment), DJ Mars, Gocha Hawkins (WE tv “LA Hair”), teen activist Mary-Pat Hector (Founder, Youth In Action), Stefon Washington (Actor, “All Eyez On Me”), actor Maurice Johnson, actress/singer D. Woods and more.

