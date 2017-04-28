*Pharrell Williams has officially entered the history books as the first man to star in a Chanel handbag campaign.

The fashion brand’s latest ad stars has rapper-producer making an empty backstage area his playground before a concert is set to take place. As he’s playing around on the equipment, he’s greeted by a young boy with the word “Gabrielle” written on his hand, leaving Pharrell to question what it means before realizing the correlation to the Chanel bag across his chest.

The partnership between Williams and Chanel, announced in March, is rooted in Pharrell’s Dec. 2016 runway appearance for Chanel’s Metiers d’Art runway show in Paris. Afterward, the company’s creative director, Karl Lagerfeld, got an idea.

He told Women’s Wear Daily, that he picked out the producer to prove that the bag could be worn in “many different circumstances.” He continued, “It’s not very feminine in the sense of being chichi.”

Watch Pharrell star in Chanel’s campaign for their Gabrielle bag below.