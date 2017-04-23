*10-time Grammy winner Pharrell Williams is set to produce a musical movie based on his own childhood, EW has confirmed.

Fox is developing the film titled “Atlantis,” which Williams will produce alongside Gil Netter and Mimi Valdes.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, “Atlantis” is being described as a “Romeo and Juliet style story inspired by Williams’ childhood in Virginia Beach.” Broadway alum Michael Mayer, who won a Tony Award for “Spring Awakening,” is attached to direct. “Toy Story 4” writer Martin Hynes will write the screenplay.

While he’s best known for his music career, Williams has been involved in some acclaimed film projects. He earned his first Oscar nomination in 2014 for writing the song “Happy” for “Despicable Me 2,” and he previously teamed up with Fox to produce and write the music for “Hidden Figures.”

Lemuel Plummer, creator and executive producer of the “Preachers” franchise, has signed with ICM Partners.

Plummer, CEO and President of L. Plummer Media production company, is the creator and executive producer of numerous series, including “Preachers of L.A.,” “Preachers of Detroit” and “Preachers of Atlanta” on the Oxygen network, as well as “Living With Funny” starring Brandon T. Jackson, DeRay Davis and Michael Blackson.

He has produced several shows under a first-look deal with BET Networks, including the “Mo’Nique Show” and “The Family Crews.” He’s also the mastermind behind “Vindicated” (Morris Chestnut), a producer for weTV’s “Mary Mary,” and executive producer of BET’s “The Sheards.”

Plummer’s current projects include a docuseries to be co-produced by Viola Davis’ JuVee Productions, and scripted miniseries “The Roc” with former music mogul Damon Dash. He’s also in development on a miniseries about hip hop’s first female icon, MC Lyte, per Deadline.