*Khloe Kardashian is being sued by a photo agency after she posted one of their pictures of her to Instagram without paying for it.

In the lawsuit filed Tuesday in California, U.K-based Xposure Photos says Khloe used an image snapped by its pap photographer Manual Munoz and then licensed to The Daily Mail. The image shows Kardashian and one of her sisters going for a meal at a Miami restaurant.

“Plaintiff never licensed the Photograph to defendants,” states the complaint, referring to Kardashian and 10 anonymous John Does (perhaps her social media team). “Nevertheless, defendants have used, and continue to use, the Photograph without authorization or permission from plaintiff to do so. Specifically, Kardashian copied the Photograph and distributed it on Instagram on September 14, 2016. The copy of the Photograph that Kardashian distributed on Instagram had been altered to remove the CMI [copyright management information] showing plaintiff as the copyright owner of the image.”

Xposure is now demanding an injunction, profits arising from the act of alleged infringement, statutory damages up to $25,000 and more.