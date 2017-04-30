*In this report, Tameka “Tiny” Harris’ best friend, Shekinah Jo, claims she was a victim of domestic abuse, but first, late-great much icon Prince was crowned America’s top-selling album artist in 2016 — beating out British singer Adele.

In the months following his untimely death in April 2016, the “Purple Rain” star’s albums and songs sold a combined 7.7 million copies in the U.S., according to Nielsen Music. He sold more albums than any other artist – even Adele – with 2.23 million copies sold.

“The Very Best Of Prince” was the top seller, with 668,000 copies, followed by the “Purple Rain” soundtrack (498,000) and “1999” (169,000). “Purple Rain” was the late superstar’s bestselling single last year, with 621,000 downloads.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris’ best friend, Shekinah Jo Anderson claims she was a victim of domestic abuse.

The hairstylist posted then deleted a photo on Instagram Monday night (April 24) of her battered face, along with the caption: “Please pray for me this man just beat me sooooo bad please pray for me!!!!” Since then, she has deleted her Instagram account, and hasn’t updated any of her other social media pages like Facebook or Twitter.

While many of her fans were shocked by her reveal, with some even offering up heartfelt words and prayers, others were quite critical, which ultimately caused Shekinah to delete the post all together.

@_tru.aries: She called 911 and [they took] over an hour from what she said on v103 this morning. .. she said she was frustrated from waiting so she posted the pic I’m guessing hoping that someone that knows her would get to her to help before the police got there.. prayers to her hope that she is able to leave the situation.

It’s not clear who abused her, but it according to many social media sleuths, it wasn’t a boyfriend.