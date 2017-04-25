*Jeremy Meeks, the man who’s mugshot went viral and earned him the nickname #PrisonBae, was denied entry into London this morning (April 25) and immediately put back on a plane to the U.S., according to The Standard.

The 32-year-old model, from Stockton, Calif., shot to fame in 2014 when police – who arrested him for gun charges – posted his mug shot online and folks noticed he was quite photogenic. Meeks has since signed to modeling agency, White Cross Management in the States, and most recently appeared at Phillip Plein’s runway show during New York Fashion Week in February.

The 32-year-old father-of-two was set to spend this week in London shooting a series of magazine covers. But minutes after landing this morning at Heathrow, he was detained by UK border officials and banned from entering the country, according to his manager Jim Jordan.

Jordan insists Meeks was carrying the correct paperwork and a letter signed by his parole officer.

“We went into the UK and we went through immigration and they detained Jeremy,” Jordan told the Mail Online. “He wasn’t arrested but they deported him out of the country. They wouldn’t let him come into the country. He is really upset. He was police-escorted onto the plane.”

Meeks captured video footage of the incident as he was escorted by two officers, saying, “I’ve been denied. London don’t want me here. I done served my time. S— is crazy. Don’t make no sense.”