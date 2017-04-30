*Queen Latifah is taking viewers to some of the world’s most beautiful destinations with her new Travel Channel mini-series, “The Best Place To Be.”

Latifah serves as executive producer on the series along with business partner Shakim Compere’s production company Flavor Unit.

Each one-hour episode follows a celebrity sharing their favorite hot spot from international destinations. Guest stars include Anthony Anderson (Barcelona), Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen (Hong Kong), Mary-Louise Parker (Kenya), and Latifah herself (Rio de Janeiro).

Latifah told The Huffington Post that she wants viewers to experience travel through the eyes of a celebrity.

“The premise of it was something that Shakim came up with based on my life,” she said. “When I go on vacations I travel to different places around the world and oftentimes I’m with friends of mine who hip me to the cool places to be and things to go to. And for a lot of celebrities, this is our only little break to escape and kind of be normal without the spotlight.”

“And so, we want to share that place with the world and tell them about their secret spots, because we want to see it through their lens,” she added.

She also wants the mini-series to inspire more black people to travel abroad.

“Sometimes it takes the media a minute to catch up and actually care about what we’re doing,” she said. “But we know what we do, and we know we love to take a vacation and get away and just enjoy life. But I’m hoping the show will just give them more places to go and stretch their horizons even further. I love to be in a land where I don’t speak the native language, but people are people no matter where you go.”

Check out an all-new episode of “The Best Place To Be” April 11 at 12 p.m. / 11 a.m. Central on the Travel Channel.