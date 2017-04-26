*Kevin Gates will have to serve time in Illinois for his felony gun possession case.

According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, the rapper was sentenced to 30 months in prison after appearing in court Wednesday and pleading guilty, reports TMZ.

The charge stems from an outstanding weapons-related warrant that was issued the same day he completed a sentence in Florida for kicking a woman in the face at one of his concerts.

The warrant was issued because Kevin failed to appear in court for the 2013 gun case.

According to TMZ, Gates has been in jail since March 30 and will be transferred to the Illinois Department of Corrections.