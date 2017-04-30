“Love and Hip Hip Atlanta” star Rasheeda is gearing up to write a new book in which she will dish on her relationship with her “cheating” husband Kirk Frost.

The rapper/reality star is featured in a double cover for DELUX magazine’s April 2017 issue. In the cover story, she chops it up about penning a book and she opens up about her marriage with her reality TV co-star.

If you watch the show, you know Kirk is currently involved in a baby scandal with new cast member Jasmine Washington, who’s claiming Kirk is the father or her son. Rasheeda confronted Kirk about the alleged side-baby and even removed her wedding ring during the conversation.

Many viewers have dismissed the drama as nothing more than PR tricky and a scripted stunt to keep their storyline engaging.

Rasheeda tells the magazine:

“The purpose behind my book will be to teach, and allow people to learn about situations in life and things that happen and you will be able to take a glimpse into my relationship and see it’s a lot more complex than what television has shown you. But for the most part you will leave with seeds to plant.”

“I want people to honestly to understand that life is full of struggles and sometimes you make mistakes and with those mistakes, it’s not a bad thing you can learn from those things and turn around and build into something great. Also, what I want people to understand is just being true to yourself and its nothing wrong with sh*t being wrong. Nobody is perfect, your life is your life. Your cards are dealt how they are dealt. How you fly above it is the main thing.”

She also offers a bit of advice on becoming an entrepreneur, “Be passionate about it, sometimes people see other people doing stuff so they do it and their hearts are not in it. That’s not a good thing. I tell people you need to do what you like and what you are passionate about.”

You can read Rasheeda’s full interview here.