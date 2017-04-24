*On Monday, April 24, “The Real“ kicks the week off with guest co-host Kim Zolciak-Biermann. The former The Real Housewives of Atlanta housewife discusses her comeback to the hit franchise, clears the air about her daughter Brielle’s rumored plastic surgery and dishes on what fans can expect in the new season of Don’t Be Tardy.

Plus, Destiny’s Child songstress and now author of her new book Whoa, Baby!, Kelly Rowland candidly discusses how having a baby changes things down there and she gushes about a “Bootylicious” memory she would love to relive!

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Keeps It REAL On Her Feelings Towards The Other Housewives

Kelly Rowland On Post-Pregnancy Changes Down There

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Keeps It REAL On Her Feelings Towards The Other Housewives

Loni Love: Why do you think they want you back?

Kim Zolciak-Biermann: Well, I mean, I just really call people like they are, I think. You know? I see right through you. I’m very psychic, very intuitive, so I do feel that too. And I just say it like it is… None of them have really grown in five years, except for Kandi. She had a baby, got married. But I feel like when I left five years ago, they’re all kind of still in the same place.

Loni: Oh.

Kim: I’ve had a few babies since then. We’re on season 6 of Don’t Be Tardy. What you doing? You know?

Watch this episode — April 24th on The Real — check local listings.

Website: thereal.com

Twitter: @TheRealDaytime

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime

Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime

Photo links and credit: Mike Yarish /Warner Bros. Television

About The Real

THE REAL is a daily, one-hour Emmy® and NAACP Image Award nominated talk show on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network BET. Led by bold, diverse and outspoken Emmy® nominated hosts – Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley — these women reflect the home audience and unapologetically say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through their candid conversations about topics ranging from their own personal lives to the news of the day to beauty, fashion and relationships. THE REAL is unlike other talk shows, since each of the hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invites the viewers into their lives. Their fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have turned the traditional talk show on its head. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, The Real originates from Los Angeles. Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) is Executive Producer.