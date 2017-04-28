*On Friday, April 28, the hosts of “The Real“ discuss the responsibilities of being a godmother, what would happen if they vacationed together, and warn of a dangerous new sex trend on the rise. In addition, the ladies demonstrate their slam poetry skills.

Also, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s Rasheeda Frost stops by to talk about post-partum depression and the future of her marriage.

And The Real arranges an extraordinary reunion between two families – one who donated their son’s organs and the other whose child received his heart.

Adrienne Houghton’s Poetry Slam

LHHATL’S Rasheeda on the Future of Her Marriage to Kirk Frost

Parents Hear Their Son’s Heartbeat in Donor Recipient

LHHATL’S Rasheeda on the Future of Her Marriage to Kirk Frost

Adrienne Houghton: I was happy to have you on the show because I think it’s so important to hear your side of the story and how you’re feeling and I feel like there’s something you can say that can actually help so many other women out there.

(Rasheeda Frost nods.)

Loni Love: Now we don’t know if the – the child is his or not, right?

Rasheeda: Right.

Loni: Right. If it happens to become his, what will happen with your relationship? Do you know yet?

Rasheeda: Well, I damn sure ain’t paying no woman.

Loni: Ooh.

(The Real audience applauds.)

Rasheeda: Or having no parts of no damn child support – you better believe that.

Watch this episode — April 28th on The Real — check local listings.

Website: thereal.com

Twitter: @TheRealDaytime

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime

Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime

Photo links and credit: Robert Voets/Warner Bros. Television

About The Real

THE REAL is a daily, one-hour Emmy® and NAACP Image Award nominated talk show on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network BET. Led by bold, diverse and outspoken Emmy® nominated hosts – Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley — these women reflect the home audience and unapologetically say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through their candid conversations about topics ranging from their own personal lives to the news of the day to beauty, fashion and relationships. THE REAL is unlike other talk shows, since each of the hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invites the viewers into their lives. Their fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have turned the traditional talk show on its head. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, The Real originates from Los Angeles. Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) is Executive Producer.