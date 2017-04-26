*On Wednesday, April 26, “The Real“ welcomes guest co-host Erica Ash, who talks about her recent trip to Cuba, and how learning a new language has her sending mixed messages to a new guy.

In addition, the hosts weigh in on pregnancy shaming Serena Williams, the new McDonald’s uniforms and whether the “Hurt Bae” couple has reunited. And, while playing a new game, “Cellphone Real-lette,” Erica and co-host Loni Love play an unexpected text prank on actress Tisha Campbell Martin that she’ll never forget!

Plus, actress Jodi Sweetin drops by to chat about her new show, Hollywood Darlings, and co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley’s upcoming guest star appearance.

‘The Real’ Talks Pregnancy Shaming

Loni Prank Texts Tisha Campbell-Martin from Erica Ash’s Phone

Loni Prank Texts Tisha Campbell-Martin from Erica Ash’s Phone

Loni Love: Tisha, let me see. Tisha Campbell-Martin.

Adrienne Houghton: Tisha Campbell!

Loni: OK.

Jeannie Mai: What are you going to say, what are you going to say?

Tamera Mowry-Housley: What are you going to say, Loni?

Loni (Reading as she types into Erica Ash’s phone): “Hey girl… I’m pregnant.”

[Adrienne and Erica gasp and The Real audience applauds.]

Erica: Are you kidding me?! Loni!

Loni (still typing): “…and I’m not sure who the daddy is.”

Erica: Oh my god! Oh my god! Oh my god! She’s not going to text you back, she’s going to call you! [laughs] Oh my god.

Adrienne: With the crying face emoji, like this. [Makes the crying face]

Erica: Oh my god, don’t feed into that, what are you doing, Adrienne?!

Loni: “And it might be your husband.” No, I won’t do that!

[The Real audience laughs and applauds]

Adrienne: No!

[Loni laughing]

Tamera: Not ok! Not ok!

Adrienne: Loni, too far.

Tamera: Not ok.

Jeannie: Oh my god.

Loni: It’s like, you can’t let Loni do that thing? Ok.

Erica: All right, y’all just egged her on. Thanks audience…

Adrienne: The craziest part is, you actually cannot hit Tisha or call her and tell her that it was a prank. You have to wait until the end of the show before you can tell her.

Jeannie: Yep, that’s right.

Watch this show — April 26th on The Real — check local listings.

Website: thereal.com

Twitter: @TheRealDaytime

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime

Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime

Photo links and credit: Robert Voets/Warner Bros. Television

About The Real

THE REAL is a daily, one-hour Emmy® and NAACP Image Award nominated talk show on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network BET. Led by bold, diverse and outspoken Emmy® nominated hosts – Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley — these women reflect the home audience and unapologetically say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through their candid conversations about topics ranging from their own personal lives to the news of the day to beauty, fashion and relationships. THE REAL is unlike other talk shows, since each of the hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invites the viewers into their lives. Their fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have turned the traditional talk show on its head. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, The Real originates from Los Angeles. Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) is Executive Producer.