*Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) will lead a protest Saturday against the National Rifle Association’s (NRA) annual convention in Atlanta.

The civil rights icon will join hundreds of gun control advocates outside the NRA’s gathering in downtown Atlanta, inside of Lewis’s congressional district.

Lewis is teaming with gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety to oppose what the group calls the NRA’s “guns everywhere agenda.” The group, run by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, will be joined by Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

President Trump, who has voiced support for many of the group’s initiatives, is scheduled to speak Friday at the NRA convention, one day before the rally.

The NRA endorsed Trump last year and donated more than $30 million to his campaign.

Last June, Lewis led Democrats in a daylong sit-in on the House floor to protest Congress’s lack of action on gun control.