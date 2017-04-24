*Like the Bad Gal she is, Rihanna doubled down on her photoshopping of Queen Elizabeth II after backlash followed her first a pic that superimposed the woman’s head on Riri’s body.
Popping up on her Instagram Monday is a new image of the Queen’s face replacing Rihanna’s from her ad for Dior sunglasses. The caption reads: “haters will say it’s photoshop.”
As previously reported, fans attacked Rihanna on Sunday for posting four pics that saw the Queen’s face plastered onto the singer’s 29-year-old body, presumably in honor of the royal’s 91st birthday on April 21, although she has yet to officially reveal the reason.
While many fans saw the humor in the posts, a large contingent criticized the singer for showing disrespect.
On her latest upload, one Instagram commentator wrote: “She’s still at it with this non-funny bulls—.”
View the previous posts below: