*Like the Bad Gal she is, Rihanna doubled down on her photoshopping of Queen Elizabeth II after backlash followed her first a pic that superimposed the woman’s head on Riri’s body.

Popping up on her Instagram Monday is a new image of the Queen’s face replacing Rihanna’s from her ad for Dior sunglasses. The caption reads: “haters will say it’s photoshop.”

haters will say it’s photoshop. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 24, 2017 at 6:27am PDT

As previously reported, fans attacked Rihanna on Sunday for posting four pics that saw the Queen’s face plastered onto the singer’s 29-year-old body, presumably in honor of the royal’s 91st birthday on April 21, although she has yet to officially reveal the reason.

While many fans saw the humor in the posts, a large contingent criticized the singer for showing disrespect.

On her latest upload, one Instagram commentator wrote: “She’s still at it with this non-funny bulls—.”

View the previous posts below:

be humble. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

y’all chickens is ash and I’m lotion. 😂 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

#gucci UPDATE: Mumz said she won’t too happy bout this post so I had to edit *insert appropriate Gucci Mane lyrics here* A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:37am PDT