*Looks like Rihanna made a move she shouldn’t have made when she put up a series of snaps on her Instagram of the head of Queen Elizabeth of England superimposed on her (Rihanna’s) body.

Maybe RiRi thought it would be taken as funny, but a lot of folks are having it and are calling the move “disrespectful.”

In one photo (above), the 91-year-old monarch is showing Rihanna’s iconic cleavage and holds a 40 oz. beer in her hand, in others she wore thigh high boots and cutoff jeans.

As of this posting, Rihanna hasn’t commented on the backlash and the post still received over 500k likes.

See the comments and more of the controversial pics below.

“Disrespectful”

“It’s not cool”

“You insult the Queen”

“This is horrific and distasteful”

“Do u even know how lion this lady was ma’am. Educate yourself movie star”

“Bad taste to say the least”

“Horrible, senseless disrespect to a real Queen”

“If the Queen sees this am sure will will not be amused”

“Rihanna you are so small… you have always been”

“I am educated enough to know the difference between a bitch and a respectful woman”

“Looks like something Madonna would post to provoke pointlessly”

“Money Can’t Buy Class”

“You’re a stupid little girl”

“Just because you walk around half naked showing your boobs most of the time and have no self respect, doesn’t mean you can do whatever you wish to one of the most respected women in the world- Queen Elizabeth. Money can’t make you Royalty”

“Have a bit of respect, girl”

“Why are you being such a bitch to a person my country respects”

“I can no longer follow you. It’s a shame. I met you in Australia on one of your first performances and served your team fried chicken. I walked behind you down the stairs and you were once so nice”