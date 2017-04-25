*A random tweet that proposed an action movie starring Rihanna and Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o is now thisclose to becoming a reality with Ava DuVernay behind the lens, Issa Rae penning the script and Codeblack/Lionsgate putting it in theaters.

Last week, a Twitter user retweeted the above pic showing the two seated side-by-side at a 2014 Miu Miu runway show during Paris Fashion Week, and commented how they resembled co-stars in an action movie.

“Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scans,” wrote @1800SADGAL on April 18.

Two days later, Nyong’o caught wind of the viral tweet and tagged Rihanna expressing interest in the proposed film. “I’m down if you are,” the “Black Panther” star wrote on April 20.

Three days later, Riri responded that she was “in.”

With the actors on board, Black Twitter got to work on securing a writer and director. Issa Rae, the creator of HBO’s “Insecure,” and director Ava DuVernay of “Selma,” “Queen Sugar” and “13th” fame emerged as the dream team.

To say they were eager to make this happen is an understatement. Within a collective two hours of Rihanna’s tweet, both Issa and Ava were on board.

As this thing was snowballing, Vanity Fair asked Rae if she was serious about wanting to make the movie happen. “Oh I’m definitely going to shoot my shot,” she told the magazine. “This is an amazing opportunity and all credit to Black Twitter.”

With the two leads, a director and writer all ready and willing, Black Twitter started looking for a studio to get the ball rolling. Codeblack/Lionsgate was approached.

Two hours after DuVernay’s RSVP on April 23, Codeblack tweeted to the two leads: “Lionsgate is ready! Are you guys serious? If so a deal can be done this week!”

And so…the ball is now back in the court of Rihanna and Nyong’o, where it all started.