*With several recent setbacks, including the death of his father, his messy divorce from actress Paula Patton and of course the loss of millions of dollars in the monumental Marvin Gaye family lawsuit, Robin Thicke is ready to go public again.

We know this because today VH1 announced that Thicke will honor his mother, Gloria Loring, at the second annual “Dear Mama: An Event To Honor Moms” which premieres on Monday, May 8th at 10 PM ET/PT.

Emmy® and Golden Globe® nominee Anthony Anderson will return as host along with VH1 fan favorite, actress, and New York Times best-selling author La La Anthony.

“Dear Mama: An Event To Honor Moms” recognizes mothers with celebrity guests paying tribute to the women who have shaped their success.

Robin Thicke has established himself as one of the most respected singer songwriters in soul and R&B music today. Born in Los Angeles, Robin Thicke taught himself to play piano at the age of 12 and by 16 was writing and producing songs for top R&B artists. At the age of 21, he had written and produced songs on over 20 gold and platinum albums including Michael Jackson, Marc Anthony, Pink, Christina Aguilera, Usher, Jennifer Hudson and others. One year later he signed with Jimmy Iovine and Interscope records. The musician and composer released his critically acclaimed debut album, A Beautiful World, in 2003 under the name Thicke. The collection was followed by a succession of five critically acclaimed gold and platinum selling album releases. Robin’s sixth studio album, Blurred Lines, was released in July on 2013. The album garnered three GRAMMY nominations. The collection debuted at #1 on Billboard Top 200 while, “Blurred Lines,” the single, continued its 12 week reign on the Billboard Hot 100 chart making Robin the first artist to take the top spot on both lists since December 2012 and only the 17th act to earn the distinction in the past ten years. “Blurred Lines” scored the highest audience ever recorded and broke records by climbing to #1 on 5 radio charts simultaneously (Top 40, Rhythm, Urban, Hot AC & Urban AC) – the first time this has ever been done by an artist. Robin’s recent singles include the undeniably danceable pop record “Back Together” featuring Nicki Minaj, emotionally charged track “Deep” featuring Nas, and a R&B classic “Morning Sun.”

“Dear Mama: An Event To Honor Moms” will take place at the famed Huntington Library and Botanical Gardens in Pasadena, California.

Official sponsors of “Dear Mama: An Event To Honor Moms” include America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses®, DOVE® Chocolate, Honey Bunches of Oats®, Strongbow Hard Apple Ciders, Tide PODS®, and Unilever.

“Dear Mama: An Event To Honor Moms” is being produced by Flavor Unit and Jesse Collins Entertainment. Shakim Compere, Queen Latifah, Jesse Collins, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay are Executive Producers. For VH1, Amy Doyle, Ryan Kroft, and Elena Diaz are Executive Producers, Paige Miller is Coordinating Producer, and Joe Buoye is Executive in Charge of Production.

