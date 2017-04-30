

*Sanaa Lathan is set to play a woman with power in “American Assassin,” an upcoming action thriller film based on Vince Flynn’s 2010 New York Times bestselling book series of the same name.

Lathan stars as CIA Deputy Director Irene Kennedy, and the trailer above shows her in an interrogation room with Black Ops recruit Mitch Rapp (“The Maze Runner’s” Dylan O’Brien), grilling him about the terrorist attack that took his girlfriend’s life. The actress barely cracks a smile as she asks him to recall the tragic moments of that fateful day.

Peep the trailer above.

The “American Assassin,” plot reads: “A CIA black ops recruit, Mitch Rapp (O’Brien), is devastated by the loss of his girlfriend to a terrorist attack. CIA Deputy Director Irene Kennedy (Lathan) assigns Cold War veteran Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton) to train a grief-stricken but highly motivated Rapp how to thwart terrorist operations and hunt the perpetrators. Together they investigate a wave of apparently random attacks on military and civilian targets and discover a pattern in the violence that leads them to a joint mission with a lethal Turkish agent (Shiva Negar) to stop a mysterious operative (Taylor Kitsch) intent on starting a world war in the Middle East.”

“Vince Flynn created a universe populated by complex yet relatable characters who inspired millions of fans the world over,” film director Michael Cuesta said in a previous statement.

He also praised his lead actress in the film, saying, “To have an actress of Sanaa Lathan’s depth and intensity step into the role of Kennedy while simultaneously having the opportunity to introduce audiences to the extraordinary talent of Shiva Negar, means that Flynn’s vision of powerful but believable individuals remains the foundation of American Assassin.”

An official release date for “American Assassin” has not been released, but production is reportedly eyeing a Sept. 2017 roll out.