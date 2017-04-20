*Prince reportedly had a romantic relationship with singer-songwriter Judith Glory Hill from 2014 until he died last April.

Search warrants from the investigation into his death were released on Monday, and they reveal that the music icon and Hill were an item.

The 32-year-old performer would communicate with Prince by phone and email, using a gmail address with the name “Peter Bravestrong,” a pseudonym he (Prince) often used to conceal his identity while traveling.

Hill has a connection with another late-great music icon: Michael Jackson.

She was scheduled to go on tour with Jackson shortly before his 2009 death. You may also know her from season four of “The Voice.” Hill even won a Grammy in 2015 for best music film for her work in the documentary film “20 Feet from Stardom.”

MSN.com highlighted other noteworthy details about the singer’s life. Peep them below:

1. Hill was on the plane with Prince when he lost consciousness days before his death.





2. . She was selected to sing with Michael Jackson on his This Is It tour.





3. She met Prince after naming him as her dream collaborator. A producer sued Prince for “stealing” Hill away from her contract with “The Voice.”