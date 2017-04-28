*Ivy Park model Selah Marley took to social media to show off her singing skills.

The daughter of Lauryn Hill and grand-daughter of Bob Marley dropped a video on Instagram on Sunday of herself hitting some notes.

“I rarely post this type of stuff bc I’m usually scared and highly self conscious,” he caption read. “I don’t really care anymore.” She added: “Notice I say really bc like honestly I recorded this like a million times trying to get that perfect one & then it kept being *something* so I was just like f**** it let me put my all into one.”

Peep the video below.

Selah says overcoming fear is something she’s learning from her mother and father, Rohan Marley, as she revealed to Harper’s Bazaar last month:

“Every day, I absorb more knowledge from my parents, but lately, we’ve really been focusing on deep inner cleansing and fostering connections with your Self and the Earth, so I can feel more connected with all that is around me and be comfortable in that feeling,” she said. “ I’m learning to stop being scared.”

Watch: