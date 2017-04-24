*The International Tennis Federation is reportedly investigating Romanian player Ilie Nastase for a racist comment he made about Serena Williams’ pregnancy.

After Serena confirmed last week that and her fiancée, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, are expecting their first child, the 70-year-old Romanian Fed Cup captain said the following of Williams’ baby: “Let’s see what color it has. Chocolate with milk?”

Serena clapped back via Instagram, saying, “It disappoints me to know we live in a society where people like Nastase can make such racist comments towards myself and my unborn child, and sexist comments against my peers.”

See below:

“The ITF does not tolerate discriminatory and offensive language and behavior of any kind,” the organization said in a statement. “We are aware of alleged comments made by Romanian captain Ilie Nastase and have begun an immediate investigation so that we have the full facts of the situation before taking further and appropriate action.”