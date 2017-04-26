*Serena Williams revealed Tuesday that she never meant to send the Snapchat of her baby bump to all of her followers, effectively announcing her pregnancy.

“Well, actually it was an accident,” said the pregnant tennis champ to Gayle King at Tuesday’s 2017 Ted Talks conference at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

“I was on vacation just taking some time for myself and I have this thing where I’ve been checking my status and taking pictures every week to see how far along I’m going,” said Williams, 35. “I didn’t tell a lot of people to be quite honest and I’d been saving it. On social media, you press the wrong button and… Thirty minutes later I missed four calls and I’m like, ‘That’s weird.’ But it was a good moment. I was only going to wait five or six more days [to share].”

Hours after news of her pregnancy hit the streets, Williams’ rep confirmed to People that she and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, will welcome their first child in the fall. “I’m happy to confirm Serena is expecting a baby this fall,” the rep shared.

Williams also revealed that she found out about her pregnancy just two days before the Australian Open in January. “I was nervous. I wasn’t sure what to do. ‘Can I play?'” she said. The athlete went on to win the tournament, beating her sister Venus in the Finals while two months pregnant.

Also at the Ted Talks event, Williams opened up her career plans post-baby.

“Roger Federer is older than me and he’s still winning everything,” she said about getting back in championship caliber shape.

“My baby’s going to be in the stands, hopefully cheering for me,” Williams gushed.

Watch a report on Serena’s Ted Talks interview below: