*Serena Williams has posted an open letter to her lil’ bun in the oven, telling her budding son or daughter how the pregnancy is changing her life.

“My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had,” Williams writes on Instagram. “You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can’t wait to meet you.”

She also couldn’t resist telling the baby that Mama has moved back into the No. 1 spot on the newest WTA rankings.

“I can’t wait for you to join the players box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you…. once again today. On [fiancé and father-to-be Alexis Ohanian’s] bday. from the world’s oldest number one to the world’s youngest number one. -Your Mommy.”