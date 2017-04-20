*Before it was revealed Wednesday that Serena Williams and her fiance Alexis Ohanian are expecting their first child, Snoop Dogg sat down with the father-to-be and chopped it up for the latest episode of GGN, his talk show located on his YouTube channel, Merry Jane.

With the baby news coming after the interview was filmed, the topics focused on Ohanian’s founding of Reddit with his college friend Steve Huffman in 2005, and what he thinks about President Donald Trump.

Reddit counts Snoop as one of its early investors, which explains why Ohanian was on the show.

“That’s how you getting this hot, excusive top notch interview. You done jumped the line,” Snoop told Ohanian in between hits of his joint. “You got that app where you jump the line ahead of mother f***king guests that I had [booked].”

