*Solange fans will have to sit out a chance to see the singer on the road anytime soon.

Speaking to Complex during Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Weekend 2, Solange revealed that she has no plans to take her Billboard 200 chart-topping album “A Seat at the Table” on tour.

“No, there’s no tour in the works,” she said. “Right now I have two different shows. I have one that is more a performance piece show that is being performed in museums, and more in the art context. And then I have festival shows. As of now, I’ve not scheduled a proper tour in the more traditional sense.”

Solange’s forthcoming festival dates include Broccoli City Festival in May, the 10th annual Roots Picnic and Glastonbury Festival in June among others.

The “Cranes In The Sky” artist adds that she’s still having a ball being in her creative element. “I’ve had a really, really great time: musically arranging, choreographing, art directing, costume designing — this is where I thrive and get so much joy,” she said.