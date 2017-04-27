*Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary has apologized for a photo which circulated on Twitter of five white faculty members posing as black gang members.

The senior academic staff at the prestigious college were hit by a wave of criticism and accused of racism after they were shown mimicking rap culture and wearing gold and silver chains, hoodies and baseball caps. One of them appears to be holding a gun against his chest, notes ChristianToday.com. The phrase ‘Notorious SOP’ (School of Preaching’) appears graffiti-style across the top of the photo.

What is Going on at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary? https://t.co/3l5ZcWpyxR pic.twitter.com/oMPb7q3bfL — John Fea (@JohnFea1) April 25, 2017



The men in the photo are David L Allen, dean of the School of Preaching, Kyle Walker, the seminary’s vice president for Student Services and a professor of preaching, McCarty, Deron J Biles, a Dean Emeritus and a professor of Pastoral Ministries and Preaching, and Matthew McKellar, an Associate Professor of Preaching.

McCarty shared the photo on Twitter, which he later deleted after it quickly drew outrage from social media users, with one respondent posting: “Barry, this is blatantly racist. Ya’ll should be ashamed of yourselves, especially considering your denomination’s history.”

@barrymccarty @Vern_Charette @swbts Barry, this is blatantly racist. Ya’ll should be ashamed of yourselves, especially considering your denomination’s history. — Zach Hoag (@zhoag) April 25, 2017

Allen also shared the picture on Twitter, saying, “This is a going-away picture we gave to one of our faculty members today at lunch, Dr Charette, who is himself an excellent rapper.”

One respondent replied to him with: “A tone-deaf celebratory picture with racist overtones is still a picture with racist overtones.”

@DrDavidLAllen @swbts A tone-deaf celebratory picture with racist overtones is still a picture with racist overtones. — Nick Cannariato (@nickcannariato) April 25, 2017

Allen later apologized, saying: “I apologize for a recent image I posted which was offensive. Context is immaterial. @swbts stance on race is clear as is mine.”

I apologize for a recent image I posted which was offensive. Context is immaterial. @swbts stance on race is clear as is mine. — David L. Allen (@DrDavidLAllen) April 25, 2017

Another respondent noted: “Grown adult men gathering together to take a picture and holding a gun no less. Stereotyping and being racist. It’s disgusting.”

The seminary itself said on Twitter: “An offensive tweet was posted to one of our faculty members’ personal Twitter handles. We have asked that the tweet be removed.”

An offensive tweet was posted to one of our faculty members’

personal Twitter handles. We have asked that the tweet be removed. https://t.co/LUxWmUUAgu — SW Seminary (@swbts) April 25, 2017

Christian rapper Lecrae also responded to Allen’s so-called “clear” stance on racism.