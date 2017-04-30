*Last season of the hit Starz drama “Power” ended on somewhat of a cliffhanger, and Season 4 will kick off with “Ghost” behind bars, following his arrest by his ex-girlfriend, Assistant U.S. Attorney Angela Valdes, for the murder of FBI Agent Greg Knox – a crime he did not commit.

Per the series’ official release, Season 4 picks up after Ghost’s arrest. “Ghost can’t outrun his past choices and mounting enemies this season, which threaten his freedom and his family’s safety at every turn. His fight for redemption brings him face-to-face with the Feds, the media, new allies and old foes. But the biggest obstacle for Ghost remains himself and his internal struggle between the man he wants to be and the one he really is.”

The late Charlie Murphy as well as Larenz Tate and “Hamilton” star Brandon Victor Dixon will be featured on the upcoming 4th season, which returns this summer. “Power” S3 was the most-watched Starz original series ever, with a record of 7.1M viewers across all platforms and counting, per Shadow and Act.

Take a look at the growth in viewership from its first to its 3rd season in the comparison chart below:

From Executive Producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and show creator Courtney A. Kemp,”Power” S4 will get underway Sunday, June 25, and the premiere will be available at 12:01 am that same day via the Starz app and On Demand.

In the upcoming episodes, “We’re going to go right at [the fact that] Ghost was arrested by Angela,” showrunner Courtney Kemp told TVLine after the Season 3 finale. “We’re going to right at [the development that] Tommy’s the connect now, and we’re going to right at Tasha having made certain choices having to do with LaKeisha and her own ambitions now being stuck in this role of, “Uh-oh, my husband was arrested, my kids are affected, what do I do?”

In July, Starz renewed the drama for Seasons 4 and 5.