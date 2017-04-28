Multi-Platform Show launches on Monday, May 1st Featuring Interviews with Superstar Talent Patti LaBelle, Charlie Wilson, Cedric The Entertainer, Anthony Hamilton, David and Tamela Mann, and More

*HOUSTON, TX – 2-time EMMY® and NAACP Image Award-winning television, film, and radio producer Rushion McDonald launches his show “Money Making Conversations,” a multi-platform radio and online social experience, beginning on Monday, May 1st, 2017 live from 12-2 pm ET, with a blowout kick-off featuring interviews with Patti LaBelle, Charlie Wilson, Cedric The Entertainer, Anthony Hamilton, David and Tamela Mann, and more.

An acclaimed producer, writer, entrepreneur, and branding architect whose work producing on top television and movie hits has garnered global success and a high level of industry recognition (“Steve Harvey Show,” “The Jamie Foxx Show,” “Sister, Sister,” “Family Feud,” Think Like A Man, Think Like A Man Too) – Rushion McDonald hosts and produces “Money Making Conversations,” airing weekly every Monday, from 12 noon-2 pm ET – featuring celebrity interviews illuminating business planning, career insights to success, lifestyle entertainment, and advice to empower people on their path to success in everyday life.

Tune in to McDonald’s multi-platform show, available on KYND 1520 out of Houston, TX, as well as watching on live stream or on-the-go via his Facebook Fan page (visit https://www.facebook.com/rushionmcdonald/), and KYND Radio’s interactive broadcasting stream or mobile app (visit https://kyndradio.com/).

An expansion of the business mogul’s hugely successful “Money Making Conversations” series, the weekly Q&A where Rushion McDonald answers questions posted by fans across the world – dispensing his industry expertise, offering multi-faceted advice ranging from business startups to personal branding to over 500,000 followers on Facebook – the new show expands “Money Making Conversations” to two hours and you can interact with him live over the radio and live streams, as well as hearing insights from a range of celebrity interviews. Fans can still submit questions to McDonald on his Facebook page.

Rushion McDonald says, “I started Money Making Conversations to empower everyday people with the steps to win in business startups, education, career makeovers, branding and marketing your business and opportunities in the entertainment industry. Adding the celebrity interview component will allow people to hear and see that success is not a magic trick, but based on consistency, hard work and relationships.”

“KYND Radio is absolutely thrilled to have Rushion McDonald coming on the air live with his Money Making Conversations Series. Rushion is unquestionably one of the entertainment industries’ most brilliant strategists, and his willingness to engage KYND listeners and share his wisdom in a direct conversation, speaks to his love and commitment to improve our communities,” says Oscar Hines, Managing Partner of Synergy Broadcasting.

