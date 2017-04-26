*Steve Harvey was married to Mary Lee Harvey for almost 10 years before they called it quits because he reportedly cheated on her with his current wife, Marjorie.

Harvey has been married three times and has seven children… and he seems to have a thing for women with names that start with the letter “M.”

From his first marriage, to Marcia Harvey, he has twin daughters and a son. His second marriage to Mary (aka Mary Vaughn aka Mary Lee Shackelford aka Mary Vaughn Wooldridge) produced another son. The couple divorced in November 2005, and you may recall that their highly publicized divorced was quite nasty. In June 2007, Harvey married Marjorie Bridges, who he says is responsible for making him a better man and changing his life. Marjorie Harvey has three children of her own.

Back in 2011, a Texas court expressed concern about Mary Harvey spreading false information about the divorce, with the judge suggesting that she had not been left materially destitute. Mary was given three of the couple’s properties and received $40,000 a month until 2009, and she was reportedly warned to stay quite about her marriage and divorce from Steve… until now.

Mary is spilling the tea about some of the disturbing issues that occurred during the divorce proceedings that the public may not know. She’s also opening up about her unfortunately estranged relationship with their son, Wynton.

Mary says she has been silenced for many years by Harvey and his powerful team of attorneys. After the divorce, she even found herself behind bars on a number of occasions for allegedly violating court orders. She was also hit with a child support order and was faced with numerous restrictions associated with a gag order that prohibited her from talking to individuals about her life if Steve would be mentioned.

She says family, friends and even professional relationships were severed after she was stripped of Steve’s celebrity status. In addition to the broken relationships, ongoing legal problems and financial problems, Mary lost custody of their son amid the divorce battle.

“Everyday I wake up, Wynton is on my mind. All day, everyday. I cry throughout the day, because I feel like somebody reached in and pulled Wynton out of me. That’s how I feel, because we were very close,” she said.

During a previous interview with Fox 4, Mary insisted she did not violate any order. “I didn’t violate any court orders,” said Vaughn. “This is about ‘You’re not supposed to be talking to anybody about your divorce.’ That’s what they’re saying. I’m like, this is America. I was not expecting a four-hour long hearing without an attorney,” she said. “Am I angry? Yes,” said Vaughn. “I missed six years of my son’s life and I can’t get those years back. I’m just a mother who wants to have access to my son without interference,” she said. “I’m tired of getting pulled down to McKinney courthouse every time I say ‘Boo.’ I’m not going to be silenced.”

Check out what else she had to say during the most recent discussion about her tumultuous marriage to Steve in the videos below:

Although Mary and Steve divorced many years ago, she was with Steve for over a decade during his rise to fame, so she believes there are benefits from the company they built together that she’s entitled to. Check out what she has to say about it in the clip below: