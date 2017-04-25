*Steve Harvey’s new daytime talk show will be titled “Steve,” and premiere this fall on NBC-owned stations and other leading station groups under his re-up with NBCUniversal and IMG.

With an assist from Ellen DeGeneres, Harvey spent five seasons as host of “Steve Harvey” produced by Endemol Shine North America and distributed by NBCUniversal Domestic Television. But Harvey sought a new deal that would give him a sizable ownership stake and control over the production of his show.

The new “Steve,” inked with NBCUniversal and IMG, will premiere Sept. 5 on NBC-owned stations and other leading station groups in 95% of the U.S.

“Steve Harvey,” taped in Chicago, but “Steve” will tape on a new set at the Universal lot in Los Angeles. Daytime veteran Shane Farley has been tapped to serve as executive producer alongside Gerald Washington and IMG’s Mark Shapiro and Mike Antinoro.

“As I embark on this new adventure, I’m excited to explore everything Los Angeles has to offer for this new show,” said Harvey. “‘Steve’ is going to be different than my current daytime show. The new location will allow me to welcome more celebrity guests and more importantly let me do what I enjoy doing best, being funny!”

Harvey is also the host of ABC’s “Celebrity Family Feud,” NBC’s “Little Big Shots” and Fox’s upcoming “Showtime at the Apollo,” as well as syndicated gameshow “Family Feud” and radio program “Steve Harvey Morning Show.”