*It’s one thing to sing a song. Actually selling it—-stylistically making the listener feel and believe what is being sung—-is another thing entirely.

Cuba Gooding Sr, who passed away April 20 at age 72 in the Los Angeles suburb of Woodland Hills, is best known as the lead singer of vocal trio The Main Ingredient, which hit with the ‘70s classics, “Everybody Plays The Fool” and “Just Don’t Want To Be Lonely.” Gooding was one of the last of pop/R&B’s great vocal stylists.

His intuitive, artful approach to a melody and lyric—-whether it was the insistent, dynamic Ingredient hits, “Happiness Is Just Around the Bend” and “Rolling Down A Mountainside” or the big ballad “I Want To Make You Glad” — could determine whether a song lived or died. Not everything his voice touched turned to gold, but it certainly wasn’t because Gooding didn’t give a tune everything he had.

When the Harlem, New York-born Gooding took over as lead singer of The Main Ingredient in 1971, he’d already worked with the group as a background singer. He knew he had big shoes to fill: The Ingredient’s original lead, Donald McPherson, who succumbed to leukemia, was an exceptional vocalist and a capable songwriter, co-penning the group’s biggest songs up to that point–“You’ve Been My Inspiration,” “Spinning Around (I Must Be Falling In Love),” and singularly writing “Black Seeds Keep On Growing”, a powerful ode the Black man’s struggle in America.

Gooding’s transition to lead singer was so seamless that the casual Main Ingredient fan didn’t know Gooding was new. His first time fronting the unit, Gooding struck gold, literally: 1972‘s Bittersweet RCA LP, produced by the Ingredient’s Tony Silvester and Luther Simmons, featured a thing titled, “Everybody Plays The Fool.”

Written by songwriters J.R. Bailey (whose credits include Donny Hathaway‘s “Love, Love, Love”), Rudy Clark (“I Got My Mind Set On You”, covered by George Harrison; the oldies classic “It’s In His Kiss (The Shoop Shoop Song)” and Ken Williams, “…Fool” as a single reached number three on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and was certified gold (500,000 units sold).

Gooding brought such soulful distinction to the Ingredient’s second biggest hit, 1974‘s “Just Don’t Want To Be Lonely,” that it’s easy to forget the song was a cover—-out of Philadelphia, no less–originally produced in 1973 by Thom Bell on young Broadway star Ronnie Dyson (the song was written by Gamble and Huff stalwarts Bobby Eli, John Freeman and Gwendolyn “Vinnie” Barrett).

I first met Gooding in 1978, when he left Main Ingredient (he’d return to the group in 1980) to launch a solo recording stint at Motown.

The label paired Gooding with the hit-making team of Dennis Lambert and Brian Potter, who were just as capable of writing and/or producing pop records–like the Hamilton, Joe Frank & Reynolds 1971 hit, “Don’t Pull Your Love,” Glen Campbell’s 1975 smash “Rhinestone Cowboy” and the pop/rock band Player’s 1977 hit, “Baby Come Back”–as they were glossy pop/R&B such as the Four Tops post-Motown hits, “Keeper Of The Castle,” “Ain’t No Woman (Like the One I’ve Got”)” and “Are You Man Enough.”

I liked The 1st Cuba Gooding Album (that’s what it was called), which included a sterling cover of singer Patti Austin’s composition (yes, she writes) “We’re In Love,” the expansive ballad “Where Would I Be Without You” and the sprite “Ain’t Nothing To It”.

I’m pretty others would have liked it, too–if they’d heard it. Both that record and a follow-up album at the label fell through the cracks, as did a third solo album Gooding released independently in 1993.

Gooding was a good cat. Charming, affable, charismatic; usually well dressed and, whenever I saw him among women, just the right amount of flirty. A gentleman who always seemed in a positive mood.

“Cuba was a cool dude,” said photographer/filmmaker Bobby Holland, hired in 1978 by Motown to shadow the artist for several days of publicity photos, including the rare images of Gooding that accompany this piece.

“He was real. During the time I shot these, he was super optimistic about the possibilities for the solo thing. He had great energy and was willing to do whatever.”

Gooding’s immense talent had the respect of his peers. I recall one evening in the late ‘80s visiting producer/songwriter Gary Taylor at an L.A. studio, where he was producing The Whispers.

Can’t remember how Taylor, myself and Whispers co-lead singer Wallace “Scotty” Scott wound up in Taylor’s car—-perhaps we went to grab a bite—-but as we rolled back into the studio driveway, a Main Ingredient ballad, “Something ‘Bout Love”, written by Stevie Wonder, came on the radio.

Taylor turned off the engine and we just sat there silent, marveling at everything Gooding gave the song; how he finessed it, caressed it and brought it home. When it was over, Scott, himself a master stylist, said matter-of-factly, “Humph. What ‘cha gon’ do after that? He killed that.”

Likewise, in live performance, Gooding left it all on the stage. One of those guys who’d work just as hard for a room of 200 or 2,000.

Gooding’s untimely passing further magnifies the fact that an era of modern entertainment many of us witnessed and relished is ebbing to its close. That Gooding left here a day before the one year anniversary of the death of Prince simply compounds the loss.

And the hits just keep on coming.

