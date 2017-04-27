*It appears to really be over this time.

Despite recent reports that T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Cottle-Harris may get back together following their December divorce filing, it appears they’re both officially calling it quits.

E! News is confirming that Tiny served the rapper (real name Clifford J. Harris, Jr.) with divorce papers this week, which he responded to by filing his acknowledgment of the service on April 24.

The two were married for six years before Tiny filed for divorce on December 26. The pair have three children together, King Harris, Major Harris and Heiress Harris.

During an appearance Thursday on Harry Connick, Jr.’s daytime talk show “Harry,” T.I. shared his feelings about the end of his family’s reality show “T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle.”

“I have mixed feelings about it,” he said. “The show has been something that has documented the growth and evolution of our family. Even people we work with for the show, they’ve become extended family members. It’s bittersweet. I am kind of glad to get people out of my business a little bit.”

A hearing date for the couple to appear in court is pending.