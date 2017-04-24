*Taye Diggs went all out for his performance of Madonna’s “Vogue” on “Lip Sync Battle.”

The actor, currently on Fox’s “Empire,” not only lip synced his way through the 1990 classic, but donned the iconic outfit from the video – blond wig, corset, red lipstick, cone bra and all.

The 46-year-old also had a crew of back-up dancers to complete the look.

Diggs goes head-to-head with R&B singer Ne-Yo, who is shown in the clip next to host LL Cool J – laughing.

The episode airs Thursdays (April 27) at 10 p.m. ET on Spike.

Watch below: