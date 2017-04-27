*Oh me! Pick me! I know the answer! This should be the atmosphere in a sixth grade classroom.

Children raising their hands in anticipation of having the right answer. But apparently, I’m living in a dream world. Sometimes it seems people hired to educate our children get it twisted.

We send our kids to school to learn reading, writing, and arithmetic basically; and we’d appreciate if they through some history in there — as long as its not re-created.

Yet one school in Texas seems to be getting their shorts in a knot based on a sixth-grade boy’s haircut. They actually threatened to give the kid an in-school suspension if the cut goes unaltered.

What the heck? What kind of cut is this that’s causing such a stir you ask?

This one.

I can read your mind. Where’s the problem, again?

By any visual account this kid’s cut is neat, tidy, and yeah, kinda cool. But his teacher took issue with the two lines. Xavier Davis, the boy wearing the cut, spoke to Click2Houston and said he doesn’t think its fair that he has to change it.

“I was walking into class, and she saw my hair and said, ‘You can’t have two lines in your hair. Go to the office.’”

Xavier did as ordered and went to the school’s office. There he was told he had to “fix the haircut by Monday.”

“I don’t think it’s fair,” Xavier said.

Neither does Xavier’s family. According to his dad, Matt Davis..

Watch the video at EURThisNthat.