*Baby, take the wheel because it’s the “Husband Takeover” show on “The Real!” On Thursday, April 27, the hosts are joined by their husbands, Freddy Harteis, Israel Houghton & Adam Housley and they hold nothing back debating if women are better drivers then men, if it’s appropriate to cry over an ex and tapping out things that men should stop doing.

Plus, the husbands finally “hit reply” on some of the embarrassing things their wives have revealed about them! And, tune-in to see how well the wives know their men in “Mega You Bet Your Husband” and to see the husbands dole out relationship advice to audience members.

It’s the Husband Takeover on “The Real”

Adam Housley Hits Reply For A Revealing Mistake

Adam Housley Hits Reply For A Revealing Mistake

[Flashback Clip Plays – 2/13/17]

Tamera Mowry-Housley: I’m sitting there in front of the computer and guess what I see?

Adrienne Houghton: What?

Tamera (sighs): My… hooha…

[The Real audience laughs and applauds]

Adrienne: Going on the screen.

Tamera: Scrolling! Across the screen! So at first, I was like wait a minute, wait a minute, wait a minute – was that what I thought it was? So then you guys, I stand there for like, another like, minute, just waiting for it to scroll back around… and then in slo-mo, I saw it again. And I was like “Nooooooo, oh, oh my god…..”

[Clip Ends, The Real applause]

[Present Day – 4/27/17]

Adam Housley: First of all, the reason why the – I have like 25,000 photos on my computer –

Tamera: OK.

Adam: So I don’t go back, and when you put it on, when you put iTunes on, it just randomly chooses?

Tamera: Hm-mm

Adam: Well, I don’t know these pictures from like 2008 are on there.

Adrienne: It has good taste.

Adam: First of all.

Tamera: Yes!

Adam: Second of all, the reason why my iTunes is connected to the computer is because she can never remember her password!

Tamera: ’Tis true.

Adam: And third – and third of all, my friend would have never seen anything cause his back was to the computer til she went (gasp)!

Tamera: SOOO???

Adam: And he turned around!

Tamera: Babe!

Adam: We weren’t even looking at the computer! But then we looked at the computer when she says…

(The Real audience laughs)

Tamera: How does that justify that?

Adam: All you had to do was say – all you – all you had to do was be like [shows keeping his mouth shut] and then once it passed –

Tamera: I can’t do that, Adam!

Adam: Yes, you can! You could have said to me, “Hey baby, uh, they?” and I could have gone in there and just like I did after you did tell me and take them off.

Tamera: Ok, I was freaking out.

Adam: I have 25,000 photos! I don’t go through – I don’t know what’s going to pop up! No one does.

Jeannie Mai: Wait, you guys do photo shoots for that part of your body?

Adam: No, it was the whole thing.

(The Real audience laughs and applauds)

Adam: It was the – it was-

Tamera: Jeannie. Mai.

Loni Love: That’s why they don’t go to strip clubs! They got one at their house!

Watch this episode — April 27th on The Real — check local listings.\

Website: thereal.com

Twitter: @TheRealDaytime

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime

Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime

Photo links and credit: Robert Voets /Warner Bros. Television

About The Real

THE REAL is a daily, one-hour Emmy® and NAACP Image Award nominated talk show on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network BET. Led by bold, diverse and outspoken Emmy® nominated hosts – Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley — these women reflect the home audience and unapologetically say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through their candid conversations about topics ranging from their own personal lives to the news of the day to beauty, fashion and relationships. THE REAL is unlike other talk shows, since each of the hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invites the viewers into their lives. Their fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have turned the traditional talk show on its head. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, The Real originates from Los Angeles. Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) is Executive Producer.