*Today, Tuesday, April 25, on “The Real,” co-host Loni Love addresses her Twitter exchange with K. Michelle that went viral, while Adrienne Houghton talks about her own clap back on social media. Guest co-host Ta’Rhonda Jones shares some scoop on what to expect on her show, “Empire,” and find out whose mother is the emoji queen!

In addition, “Trial and Error” actress Sherri Shepherd reveals which superstar is her icon and discusses the trials of raising a pre-teen son.

Loni Love Addresses The K. Michelle Twitter Feud

Sherri Shepherd Misses the “Freaky” Janet Jackson

Loni Love: Angela Yee, I wanted to get her side of the story.

Adrienne Houghton: Yeah.

Loni Love: So, I didn’t really know who she was talking about, and I want to apologize to Keyshia Cole, because I really, because Keyshia was on the show, and that’s why I was like, “Was it Keyshia?” and it wasn’t Keyshia, it was K. Michelle.

Adrienne: And if we’re honest, you guys, we had someone on the show that we wanted, you know, to hear about her experience –

Loni: Exactly.

Adrienne: She was the guest on the show –

Loni: And that was the purpose of us.

Adrienne: We had actually, none of us had actually ever seen the interview, we were asking her about it.

Loni: I saw the interview –

Adrienne: You did? Oh, I had never seen it.

Loni: And I knew, but I wanted to get Angela’s side of the story, and as you see, that’s what we discussed. Well, K. Michelle got upset. Thank you to The Shade Room.

Jeannie Mai: Yo.

Loni: I want to give a shout-out to them. It was hilarious!

Jeannie: Yo, Loni straight turned that situation into a skit! It was funny!

Loni: I had the time of my life!

