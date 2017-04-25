*Oh the things some people do. SMH. Please don’t tell my mama I’m sharing something this crass with you, and please don’t judge the messenger!

In fact, my mouth is still agape (Oops! Please don’t read more into that little admission than was meant!) But my goodness, what on earth could have made this woman even THINK to do this?

Stay with me as I explore the possibilities…

Hmm…this darn makeup brush is no longer working. Whatever shall I use?

Or…

Honey, can you c’mere for a sec? I wanna try something?

Obviously option #2 won out.

But in all seriousness, at least as much as is possible in a situation like this, the idea came about when Johnna Hines and her boyfriend, Damon Richards — both of Florida– were just, well playing around.

When Richards was being silly and kept placing his jewels on Hines’ head, she began to wonder what else they might be good for and, thinking out loud was like…hmm, a foundation applicator?

Voila! Obviously we are not the only ones curious about this. When Hines nonchalantly posted a video clip of the invention up on the twitter, it went viral!

Read more and WATCH the weird video at EURThisNthat