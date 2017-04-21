*(Via Extra) – Today was a big day for Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, who was honored with the Community Commerce Impact Award at Variety’s Power of Women: New York event.

Tina, a longtime activist on behalf of young people, just opened the Where Art Can Occur Theater Center in North Hollywood with her husband Richard. She is also prepping to become a grandma again as the birth of Beyoncé twins nears.

Tina recently posted pics of herself with Bey over the Easter. She told “Extra’s” AJ Calloway, “She’s doing good. She’s taking it easy a little but twins, you know, it’s a whole different ball game from the last time… It’s gonna be a lot.”

She smiled, saying optimistically, “I can’t wait. Bring them on!”

Tina, who has been busy mentoring young girls, was being recognized for her philanthropic work. She shared, “I’m so honored to be honored. We serve an underserved community. We’re trying to change the world one child at a time.”