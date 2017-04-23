*Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris made it clear that she’s done with T.I. during her April 20 interview with Wendy Williams. She also said that Bernice Burgos, the alleged woman that was dealing with her estranged husband, was not the reason for their split.

“Bernice is innocent in all of this and TIP wants everyone to know that,” as insider revealed to Hollywood Life. “For the most part, She’s done nothing but stay behind the scenes and love and support him while his marriage was falling apart. He respects her for that and gets upset when fans and the media try to cast her as some home wrecker. She’s not. If anything Bernice has been one of the most loyal and loving people in his life.”

Despite reports that T.I. has all the support he needs from Burgos, Tiny told Wendy:

“He’s not even with her, first of all, and she had nothing to do with whatever was going on with us before, anyway. We were already going through whatever we were going through. She just came in the picture after I had filed for divorce.”

Tiny explained her real issue with Bernice:

“First of all, I stepped to him like, ‘Uh, don’t she know her place? She’s suppose to be quiet. Every woman that’s not the woman knows that you’re supposed to be quiet,” she tells Wendy.

As for what happened in their marriage, she said:

“We just can’t keep it together. You know I guess it’s just – the entertainment life and everything, it’s just the life. They call him a sex symbol, I guess.”

She also denies having an open marriage:

“We just were married and we did what we wanted to do.”

See the full interview below: