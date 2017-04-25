News One Now Shea Moisture clip from TV One

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Tuesday morning (04-25-17) on “News One Now,” host and managing editor Roland Martin spoke with founder and CEO of Shea Moisture parent company Sundial Brands’ Richlieu Dennis about a social media firestorm that erupted yesterday.

The brand released a new ad that featured white and fair-skinned women that look nothing like its black female customer base. The ad was taken down, and Shea Moisture issued an apology. This interview is one part of a two-part segment on the story, which will air tomorrow.

“We’re not changing any formulas – we’re definitely not doing that. We have a core consumer that we’ve serviced for 25 years. We continued to do that and we will continue to do that,” said Dennis. “As we innovate for different hair types we’re coming out with new collections and new products. It’s not changing the existing product in any way, shape, or form. I think that the biggest thing that we have stood for and will continue to stand for is for 25 years we’ve focused on serving black women with natural products and we will continue to do that and that won’t shift.”

Martin also spoke with New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu about his decision to begin the removal of four confederate statues within the city. Though the City of New Orleans won the right in court to begin removing the statues, the decision has sparked outrage from some who claim that to remove the monuments is a poor attempt to change history, and some have even rioted.

“As we have begun to rebuild the city, rebuild our schools, our health care facilities, housing, one of the things we thought is, we have the right to determine what goes on the property that we own and when we began to look at that, we saw these four confederate monuments were put up as a result of a very narrow part of history that reflects only one very narrow part of it and doesn’t reflect it accurately at all,” said Landrieu. “So from the perspective of the people of the city of New Orleans, we have a right to do on our property what we think is right and secondly we want to make sure that we keep our public spaces for monuments and statues and other kinds of emblems that reflect what our complete diversity is.”

Landrieu later added, “It’s absolutely true that we can remember all of our history, but where we revere it, where we remember it and how we really contextualize it is very important. I don’t think this is something the nation should be torn apart about. The American flag represents the United States of America. The Confederate flag doesn’t. These monuments to the confederacy don’t represent the United States of America.”

