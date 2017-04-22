*If you’re into sports talk, here’s a new twist on the format. It’s the first episode of “Trash Talkin’ Twitter” on AfterBuzz Sports. This is the show that allows you to get in on the action and trash the hottest topics in sports and pop culture.

Topics on deck for this episode include Tom Brady skipping the White House visit, the suicide death of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez and the scoop on Carmelo Anthony’s separation from his wife Lala Vasquez.

The show features Fox Sports 1’s Rob Parker and JocksandStilettoJill.com’s Jill Munroe, who also serves as a co-host and producer of the show.

Rounding out the panel are Angela Struck and Martin Weiss. You can check out the show every Wednesday, and to get in on the action, follow along @TweetTrashTalk