*NBC’s mockumentary style series “Trial & Error” has wrapped its first season with its back-to-back 2-episode finale.

The comedy is a documentary spoof about a beloved, small town poetry professor named Larry Henderson (played by John Lithgow) who was accused of murdering his wife.

Series stars Nicholas D’Agosto and Sherri Shepherd stopped by Studio TooFab for an interview ahead of the finale, in which they revealed that only one actor knew how the final episode would play out.

“You’re going to get to find out everything,” D’Agosto told TooFab.

“You’re going to find out if he’s guilty or if he’s innocent, which doesn’t necessarily mean he did or did not do it. They were really clear about how they wanted the show to have a satisfying ending, whether they were sad or confused how things came about in the sense that they didn’t predict it to happen in this certain way, that it would be satisfying and I think we achieved that.”

Shepherd’s character suffers from numerous disorders, which she told EUR all about during TCA back in January.

“I think walking backwards was probably the most fun because I really committed to walking backwards and it was the most dangerous so everybody really wanted to help me, but you have to be fearless when you’re walking backwards. I ran into everything,” Shepherd told TooFab.

“My poor butt cheek, yeah the left butt cheek is still sore, but you have to commit to it because it has to be so natural. Oh and the fainting! I think he was worried that I might have hurt my nose, but I was like with all of this padding, my nose would never touch the mat.”

“It’s like a banana boat,” D’Agosto joked.