*Bobbi Kristina Brown’s short life will be made into a TV biopic by TV One.

The cable network confirmed Thursday that a film centered around Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston’s only child will premiere later this summer.

Titled Bobbi Kristina, the film offers an “intimate look at the highs and lows of parental, familial and romantic love complicated by fame through the eyes of a sensitive, vulnerable young woman.”

“Stuck in the Middle” star Joy Rovaris will play Bobbi Kristina, while “Grown Up’s” Nadji Jeter will portray her boyfriend Nick Gordon.

Brown was found unresponsive in a bathtub in late January 2015. She was kept in a medically induced coma for several months before dying in hospice care on July 26, 2015, at the age of 22.