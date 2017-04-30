*TV One has announced that beginning in the third quarter of this year, the network will enhance its live morning news, current affairs and lifestyle programming by expanding to three hours of live television,” beginning with an expanded version of [NewsOne] Now, hosted by Roland Martin, from 7-9 am ET.

“Later this year, the show will undergo a name and format change to complement the increased time slot to become Black America Today, the only daily news show that covers the issues that matter to the African American community.

“After six consecutive quarters of growth for [NewsOne] Now, we are excited to announce that Roland Martin will continue to be a voice to the African American community with more time to share the news and stories that matter most to the Black community,” said D’Angela Proctor, TV One’s SVP, Original Programming and Production.

Viewers can expect more coverage of the latest headlines in addition to lifestyle stories in the areas of entertainment, business, personal finance, health and inspiration.

“The third hour will become home to a brand new live, multi-platform one-hour daily talk show that is fun, informative, engaging and live. Hosted by a panel of four women who are dynamic, smart, funny and opinionated, they want to empower and inspire African American women to tackle the challenges of their everyday lives. (A show-specific announcement will follow shortly).”

The network will also focus on expanding its popular True Crime & Justice programming. Beginning in August 2017, a second night of true crime shows will premiere, anchored by the proven series “For My Man (Season 3).”